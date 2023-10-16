BAFL 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
BIPL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
BOP 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.49%)
DFML 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.18%)
DGKC 50.57 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.94%)
FABL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
FCCL 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.7%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.13%)
HBL 97.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.7%)
HUBC 90.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.63%)
LOTCHEM 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.48%)
MLCF 34.71 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.64%)
OGDC 98.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.04%)
PAEL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.08%)
PIBTL 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (9.81%)
PIOC 98.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.32%)
PPL 80.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.19%)
PRL 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.43%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.03%)
SNGP 48.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.66%)
SSGC 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 84.53 Increased By ▲ 5.98 (7.61%)
UNITY 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
BR100 5,033 Increased By 24.7 (0.49%)
BR30 17,795 Increased By 97.1 (0.55%)
KSE100 49,773 Increased By 279.9 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,157 Increased By 25.1 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

World Food Day: PepsiCo and FAO make effort to promote sustainable, equitable access to water

Press Release Published 16 Oct, 2023 07:09pm

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations (UN), in conjunction with PepsiCo Pakistan, a renowned global food and beverage giant, celebrated World Food Day at the University of Agriculture in Peshawar. The key point of the celebrations was centered around the theme of World Food Day 2023: “Water is life, water is food. Leave no one behind.”

The celebration of World Food Day aims to increase public awareness of issues including food security, sustainable farming, and the battle against world hunger and poverty. Academics as well as senior leaders from PepsiCo, the World Food Programme (WFP), UN Women, and the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were present at the occasion.

Haseeb Malik, Director of Agriculture Operations of PepsiCo Pakistan shared the company’s initiatives during his address to the gathering. He commended the efforts of experts as they work on rehabilitating the Indus Basin. He noted that this will help advance sustainable farming and help rural populations, especially women farmers. Mr. Malik emphasized PepsiCo Pakistan’s dedication to sustainable water management, which includes providing farmers with the information and tools they need for efficient water usage. He also spoke about the company’s commitment to preserving water in both company operations and local communities.

Mr. Farrukh Toirov, FAO’s Head of Office in KP, stressed on the connection between the mighty Indus River and the region’s agricultural prospects. He highlighted the significance of water for agriculture and food security, as well as the need for efficient water management to support sustainable agriculture through initiatives like the Living Indus Initiative. He added that this approach helps build resilience in the face of climate challenges and ensures access to balanced and nutritious food for all.

The thought-leadership panel discussion was moderated by Dr. Rizwan Ahmed, Registrar of the University of Agriculture, Peshawar. Dr. Jan Mohammad, Director General of Agriculture Extension, Zainab Qaiser Khan, Head of UN Women Sub Office in KP, and Louis Sowe, Head of WFP in KP were among the other panelists, in addition to Dr. Abdul Bari, Director General of Agriculture Research for the Government of KP. They drew attention to important concerns that were crucial to Pakistan’s and specifically KP’s agricultural future. Other topics covered by the panelists included guaranteeing fair access to water for small farmers, promoting sustainable farming methods by women for food security, combating climate change for agricultural resilience, and empowering women and youth for inclusive agriculture.

PepsiCo

Comments

1000 characters

World Food Day: PepsiCo and FAO make effort to promote sustainable, equitable access to water

Caretaker PM Kakar calls for immediate ceasefire of Israel’s ‘deliberate, disproportionate’ targeting of Gaza civilians

Cipher case: IHC rejects Imran Khan’s plea against jail trial

PM Kakar arrives in China to attend 3rd Belt and Road Forum

Open-market: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Prax Overseas Holdings looks to acquire majority stake, control of Shell Pakistan

Elahi Cotton Mills Limited shuts operations temporarily amid demand woes

Farrukh Habib parts ways with PTI

Indus Motor Company announces month-long plant shutdown

Gaza aid in doubt as Israel, Hamas deny border ceasefire

Blinken seeks common front in Israel after Arab tour

Read more stories