World Food Day: PepsiCo and FAO make effort to promote sustainable, equitable access to water

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations (UN), in conjunction with PepsiCo Pakistan, a renowned global food and beverage giant, celebrated World Food Day at the University of Agriculture in Peshawar. The key point of the celebrations was centered around the theme of World Food Day 2023: “Water is life, water is food. Leave no one behind.”

The celebration of World Food Day aims to increase public awareness of issues including food security, sustainable farming, and the battle against world hunger and poverty. Academics as well as senior leaders from PepsiCo, the World Food Programme (WFP), UN Women, and the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were present at the occasion.

Haseeb Malik, Director of Agriculture Operations of PepsiCo Pakistan shared the company’s initiatives during his address to the gathering. He commended the efforts of experts as they work on rehabilitating the Indus Basin. He noted that this will help advance sustainable farming and help rural populations, especially women farmers. Mr. Malik emphasized PepsiCo Pakistan’s dedication to sustainable water management, which includes providing farmers with the information and tools they need for efficient water usage. He also spoke about the company’s commitment to preserving water in both company operations and local communities.

Mr. Farrukh Toirov, FAO’s Head of Office in KP, stressed on the connection between the mighty Indus River and the region’s agricultural prospects. He highlighted the significance of water for agriculture and food security, as well as the need for efficient water management to support sustainable agriculture through initiatives like the Living Indus Initiative. He added that this approach helps build resilience in the face of climate challenges and ensures access to balanced and nutritious food for all.

The thought-leadership panel discussion was moderated by Dr. Rizwan Ahmed, Registrar of the University of Agriculture, Peshawar. Dr. Jan Mohammad, Director General of Agriculture Extension, Zainab Qaiser Khan, Head of UN Women Sub Office in KP, and Louis Sowe, Head of WFP in KP were among the other panelists, in addition to Dr. Abdul Bari, Director General of Agriculture Research for the Government of KP. They drew attention to important concerns that were crucial to Pakistan’s and specifically KP’s agricultural future. Other topics covered by the panelists included guaranteeing fair access to water for small farmers, promoting sustainable farming methods by women for food security, combating climate change for agricultural resilience, and empowering women and youth for inclusive agriculture.