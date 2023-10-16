First look at Deepika Padukone in action film, ‘Singham Again’

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone will play a female cop in upcoming action film ‘Singham Again,’ according to new film posters revealed.

Director Rohit Shetty shared an early look at the actor’s latest avatar on Sunday, along with a caption roughly translated as, “Meet the most brutal and violent officer of our cop universe, Shakti Shetty, my lady Singham – Deepika Padukone.”

‘Singham Again’ also stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles. The film will hit the theatres on India’s Independence day – August 15, 2024 and will clash with Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’, added Khaleej Times.

‘Singham’ was released in the year 2011 followed by ‘Singham Returns’ in 2014. Both films were considered box office hits.

Actors Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar will also making special appearances in ‘Singham Again’ – reprising their roles as Simmba and Sooryavanshi respectively, according to Khaleej Times.

Additionally, Deepika will also be seen in the sci-fi action film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ as well as director Siddharth Anand’s aerial action thriller film ‘Fighter’ along with Hrithik Roshan.