BAFL 39.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.32%)
BIPL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.08%)
DFML 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
DGKC 50.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.1%)
FABL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
FCCL 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
FFL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
GGL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.73%)
HBL 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.26%)
HUBC 90.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
HUMNL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.97%)
KEL 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.52%)
LOTCHEM 26.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
MLCF 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.27%)
OGDC 98.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
PAEL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.28%)
PIBTL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (8.61%)
PIOC 100.10 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.89%)
PPL 81.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.21%)
PRL 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.54%)
SSGC 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TELE 7.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 82.01 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (4.4%)
UNITY 26.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
BR100 5,014 Increased By 5.6 (0.11%)
BR30 17,779 Increased By 81.1 (0.46%)
KSE100 49,681 Increased By 187.3 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,114 Decreased By -17.8 (-0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

First look at Deepika Padukone in action film, ‘Singham Again’

BR Life & Style Published October 16, 2023 Updated October 16, 2023 04:25pm

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone will play a female cop in upcoming action film ‘Singham Again,’ according to new film posters revealed.

Director Rohit Shetty shared an early look at the actor’s latest avatar on Sunday, along with a caption roughly translated as, “Meet the most brutal and violent officer of our cop universe, Shakti Shetty, my lady Singham – Deepika Padukone.”

‘Singham Again’ also stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles. The film will hit the theatres on India’s Independence day – August 15, 2024 and will clash with Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’, added Khaleej Times.

‘India’s moment’: Bollywood’s Deepika Padukone is TIME magazine’s latest cover star

‘Singham’ was released in the year 2011 followed by ‘Singham Returns’ in 2014. Both films were considered box office hits.

Actors Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar will also making special appearances in ‘Singham Again’ – reprising their roles as Simmba and Sooryavanshi respectively, according to Khaleej Times.

Deepika Padukone attends the Louis Vuitton show at Musee d’Orsay in Paris

Additionally, Deepika will also be seen in the sci-fi action film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ as well as director Siddharth Anand’s aerial action thriller film ‘Fighter’ along with Hrithik Roshan.

Bollywood Deepika Padukone

Comments

1000 characters

First look at Deepika Padukone in action film, ‘Singham Again’

Cipher case: IHC rejects Imran Khan’s plea against jail trial

PM Kakar looks forward to ‘forging new partnerships’ on his visit to China

Intra-day update: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

Open-market: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Prax Overseas Holdings looks to acquire majority stake, control of Shell Pakistan

Elahi Cotton Mills Limited shuts operations temporarily amid demand woes

Indus Motor Company announces month-long plant shutdown

Gaza aid in doubt as Israel, Hamas deny border ceasefire

Blinken seeks common front in Israel after Arab tour

Oil prices steady above $90 as investors assess Israel-Hamas war

Read more stories