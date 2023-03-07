AVN 65.39 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.48%)
Deepika Padukone attends the Louis Vuitton show at Musee d'Orsay in Paris

Reuters Published March 7, 2023 Updated March 7, 2023 01:49pm
PARIS: Louis Vuitton took to the Musee d'Orsay for its fall-winter catwalk show on Monday, sending a modern lineup of playful, sculptural looks down a slick, black runway designed to evoke a Paris street.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone was spotted attending the show and sitting front row, in a head-to-toe Louis Vuitton look.

Last year, Padukone became the first Indian to become a brand ambassador for the storied French couture house.

Exploring notions of French style, Nicolas Ghesquiere, artistic director of the label's womenswear collections, played with volumes of clothing and trompe l'oeil effects, including boots that looked like black high heel shoes worn with white socks and fuzzy coats resembling blazers.

Other looks included bulky Bermuda shorts, wide bustier dresses cinched with thin belts and glittering beaded dresses.

Handbags were varied, including one fashioned to look like a typical blue Paris street sign, trimmed in green - with 'Louis Vuitton' stamped in white letters.

At the end of the show, the sound of footsteps was projected through the space, giving the impression of invisible models walking down the runway - an effect drawn up by sound artist Nicolas Becker.

Ghesquiere then trotted out, flashing a grin at the guests in the front row, who included film stars Emma Stone, Zendaya and Catherine Deneuve who sat alongside members of the family of LVMH's chairman and CEO, Bernard Arnault.

Louis Vuitton picks Pharrell Williams to head menswear designs

Pharrell Williams, named artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear designs last month, also attended the show.

Paris Fashion Week, which features big-name fashion labels including LVMH-owned Dior, Kering SA-owned Saint Laurent, Valentino and Chanel, winds up on Tuesday.

Deepika Padukone, Riz Ahmed to present awards at the Oscars

