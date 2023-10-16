BAFL 39.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.32%)
BIPL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.08%)
DFML 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
DGKC 50.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.1%)
FABL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
FCCL 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
FFL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
GGL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.73%)
HBL 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.26%)
HUBC 90.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
HUMNL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.97%)
KEL 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.52%)
LOTCHEM 26.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
MLCF 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.27%)
OGDC 98.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
PAEL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.28%)
PIBTL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (8.61%)
PIOC 100.10 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.89%)
PPL 81.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.21%)
PRL 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.54%)
SSGC 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TELE 7.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 82.01 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (4.4%)
UNITY 26.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
BR100 5,014 Increased By 5.6 (0.11%)
BR30 17,779 Increased By 81.1 (0.46%)
KSE100 49,681 Increased By 187.3 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,114 Decreased By -17.8 (-0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Russia joins China’s restrictions on fish and seafood imports from Japan

Reuters Published 16 Oct, 2023 12:03pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

MOSCOW: Russia has joined China’s restrictive measures imposed on imports of fish and seafood from Japan, Russia’s agricultural watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor said on Monday.

Japan started releasing treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean in August, and was heavily criticised by China, which immediately banned all seafood imports from Japan.

Russia mulls joining China in banning Japanese seafood imports

Russia said the restrictions were imposed as a “precautionary measure” and will remain in place until comprehensive information is provided showing if the seafood is safe.

From January to September 2023, imports of fish and seafood from Japan to Russia totalled 118 tonnes, Rosselkhoznadzor reported.

China Russia Russia’s invasion of Ukraine fish Russia BAND SEAFOOD

Comments

1000 characters

Russia joins China’s restrictions on fish and seafood imports from Japan

Caretaker PM Kakar calls for immediate ceasefire of Israel’s ‘deliberate, disproportionate’ targeting of Gaza civilians

Intra-day update: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

Open-market: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Gaza border crossing set to reopen as Israeli troops prepare ground assault

Shamshad explains govt’s commitment to economic development

Cotton prices: Punjab, Sindh CMs discuss strategy

Blinken seeks common front in Israel after Arab tour

Oil prices ease as investors assess risks of Israel-Hamas war

Roshan Digital Account: cumulative inflow reaches $6.75bn, says SBP

KE seeks more electricity from national grid

Read more stories