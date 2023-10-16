BAFL 39.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.32%)
BIPL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.08%)
DFML 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
DGKC 50.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.1%)
FABL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
FCCL 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
FFL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
GGL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.73%)
HBL 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.26%)
HUBC 90.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
HUMNL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.97%)
KEL 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.52%)
LOTCHEM 26.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
MLCF 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.27%)
OGDC 98.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
PAEL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.28%)
PIBTL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (8.61%)
PIOC 100.10 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.89%)
PPL 81.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.21%)
PRL 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.54%)
SSGC 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TELE 7.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 82.01 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (4.4%)
UNITY 26.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
BR100 5,014 Increased By 5.6 (0.11%)
BR30 17,779 Increased By 81.1 (0.46%)
KSE100 49,681 Increased By 187.3 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,114 Decreased By -17.8 (-0.1%)
Japanese shares trade sharply lower as Middle East tension rises

Reuters Published 16 Oct, 2023 10:10am

TOKYO: Japanese shares traded sharply lower on Monday, dragged by chip-related shares, with risk appetite being hurt as tensions in the Middle East escalated.

The Nikkei index fell 1.64% to 31,786.78 by the midday break, while the broader Topix lost 1.28% to 2,279.29.

“As risks for the Middle East rose, investors braced for further declines in markets and cut their long positions in stocks,” said Takehiko Masuzawa, head of trading at Phillip Securities Japan.

The Nikkei 225 volatility index jumped 4.29%, the most since Oct. 4 when the Nikkei lost 2.3% in its biggest daily decline in two months.

On Friday, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell as deteriorating consumer sentiment data and the Middle East conflict soured investors on riskier bets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up 0.12%. Heavyweight chip-related stocks fell, tracking US technology stocks, with Tokyo Electron and Advantest falling 3.18% and 4.53%, respectively.

Technology start-up investor SoftBank Group slipped 1.38%.

Bucking the trend, Lawson jumped 3.1% after raising its annual profit forecast on robust performance at its convenience stores.

Ryohin Keikaku surged 11.48% after the operator of retail outlet brand Muji reported an annual profit forecast that beat market consensus.

Japanese shares track Wall Street’s declines

All but three of 33 industry sub-indexes on the Tokyo Stock Exchange fell.

Energy explorers jumped 3.02% to become the top performer among the sub-indexes, with Inpex jumping 3.2% to become the top performer on the Nikkei.

Refiners rose 1.6%, with Eneos Holdings rising 2.33%.

