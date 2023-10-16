BAFL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
Cotton prices: Punjab, Sindh CMs discuss strategy

October 16, 2023

LAHORE: Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Maqbool Baqar met with Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi at Punjab House, Islamabad, on Sunday. Essential steps to bring stability in the cotton price were discussed during the meeting, said a handout issued here.

It was decided during the meeting to contact the federal government to bring stability in the cotton price. Both chief ministers agreed that farmers in Sindh and Punjab would be facilitated in obtaining real profit of their crop and the Prime Minister would be formally requested for purchasing cotton through the Trading Corporation of Pakistan.

Punjab expecting bumper cotton crop: Gohar

CM Mohsin Naqvi stated that farmers of Sindh and Punjab should not at all sell their cotton crops at a low price. “We will not let the labour of farmers go waste” he added. Naqvi vowed that Punjab and Sindh would take every possible measure in this regard.

