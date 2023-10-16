BAFL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
BIPL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
DFML 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1%)
DGKC 51.01 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.82%)
FABL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
FCCL 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.51%)
FFL 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.88%)
GGL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.82%)
HBL 98.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.51%)
HUBC 90.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.32%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.44%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.84%)
LOTCHEM 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
MLCF 34.60 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.31%)
OGDC 99.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.3%)
PAEL 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.36%)
PIBTL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.67%)
PIOC 101.30 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (2.1%)
PPL 81.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.6%)
PRL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.03%)
SNGP 48.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.29%)
SSGC 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.09%)
TELE 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TPLP 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
TRG 77.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.68%)
UNITY 26.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.76%)
BR100 5,025 Increased By 16.8 (0.34%)
BR30 17,794 Increased By 96.2 (0.54%)
KSE100 49,826 Increased By 332.3 (0.67%)
KSE30 17,179 Increased By 47.7 (0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-10-16

India reviewing floor price for basmati rice exports

Reuters Published 16 Oct, 2023 05:47am

NEW DELHI: The Indian government said on Sunday it is actively reviewing the floor price it has set for basmati rice exports even as it continues to curb overseas shipments.

The decision comes after New Delhi, the world’s biggest rice exporter, said on Saturday said it will maintain a $1,200 per ton minimum export price (MEP) on basmati rice shipments, which was first imposed in August to calm local prices.

Saturday’s move had raised concerns among exporters, who were worried about a sharp drop in shipments due to the government decision.

The government’s Sunday statement said there was a general decline in prices as the new rice crop has started arriving and the minister for consumer affairs had met exporters who told the government the floor price was adversely affecting exports.

Following the meeting, a review of the floor price “is under active consideration of the government,” the statement said. The MEP aims to help authorities ensure that non-basmati rice is not exported as basmati rice.

India in July banned exports of non-basmati white rice and later imposed a 20% duty on exports of parboiled rice.

Rice Indian government Basmati rice exports India exports rice

Comments

1000 characters

India reviewing floor price for basmati rice exports

Shamshad explains govt’s commitment to economic development

Cotton prices: Punjab, Sindh CMs discuss strategy

KE seeks more electricity from national grid

Funding for energy efficiency project: EAD asked to get firm World Bank commitment

Pakistan flood relief: $400m World Bank loan not in jeopardy, says ministry

Govt mulling slapping carbon tax on exports to EU

Cotton’s purchase price: PM takes notice of manipulation

Workforce skill verification: Govt approves hike in fee of Saudi Takamol

Punjab Human Capital Investment Project: Implementation progress rated ‘moderately unsatisfactory’ by World Bank

Disappointing signal for PM’s visit: Pak-China Business, Investment Forum event cancelled

Read more stories