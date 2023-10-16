BAFL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
Human catastrophe in Palestine: Alvi urges UN, OIC to meet urgently

Press Release Published 16 Oct, 2023 05:47am

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday strongly condemning the brutalities and massacre of Palestinians in Gaza, urging the United Nations (UN) and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to meet urgently for cessation of the ruthless actions.

He said the UN and the OIC should ensure that necessary medical aid, food and other supplies are urgently sent in to prevent further devastation and the human catastrophe in Palestine.

“Human history has never witnessed such cruelty and barbarism being committed by Israel at a massive level; even water, electricity, food supply and medicine have been cut off,” the president said in a statement issued by the President House on Sunday.

He said Israel had crossed all limits by killing children, women and innocent people. He regretted that the international community had failed to prevent Israel from the genocide of the Palestinian people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

