JI stages big rally to express solidarity with Palestinians

KARACHI: A large number of Karachiites marched on Shahrah-e-Faisal here on Sunday to express solidarity with the people and freedom fighters of Palestine against the brutalities of Israel, demanding the Muslim rulers to play their due role for the freedom of Palestine.

People from all walks of life including a large number of women and children participated in the march taken out by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chapter to express solidarity with Palestinians.

JI Pakistan Ameer Sirajul Haq, speaking on the occasion, said that Gaza has proved to be unbeatable, and the defeat of Israel and the United States is imminent as the Palestinian mothers teach their sons the lesson of martyrdom.

He warned the global community of a third world war if the naked Israeli aggression is not controlled.

He said that the JI would announce an ‘Alaqsa Storm’ by besieging the US embassy, if the US president continued supporting Israel. He further said that 10 million petitions will be filed before the United Nations against the Israeli brutalities.

The JI Ameer demanded the chief of army staff to follow footprints of Salahuddin Ayoubi and Mahmood Gaznavi. In this case, he said, the COAS will find two billion Muslims on his back. He appealed the participants to boycott Israeli products and asked them to spread the word.

On the occasion, he demanded of the Muslim World to play their due role instead of waiting for massive loss of life and property in Gaza. He also welcomed the mutual contacts by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Iran in this regard.

He also demanded of the COAS to take other armies of Muslim countries onboard in favour of Palestine.

He said that at this crucial time, some quarters have started talking about the economy; they should be advised to go through the history and currency rate of the Islam-led Afghanistan. JI Sindh Ameer Muhammad Hussain Mehnati in his address drew the attention of Muslim World to their due role and obligations.

He paid a rich tribute to the participants of the march. JI Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman condemned Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar over taking about the two-state solution of the issue and said that anyone who talks in favour of the two-state theory is a traitor of the Muslim world.

