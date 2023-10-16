BAFL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
Pakistan

Repatriation of Afghan refugees via Chaman border continues

PPI Published 16 Oct, 2023 05:47am

CHAMAN: Repatriation of Afghan refugees via Chaman-Spin Boltak border to their country Afghanistan continued on Sunday.

Till now more than 5000 Afghan refugees have repatriated to their country. By the closure of deadline, repatriation of Afghan refugees was increasing.

According to reports, voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan to their country Afghanistan is continuing after Government of Pakistan ordered all illegal immigrants, including Afghan refugees to leave Pakistan.

According to government authorities at Chaman, more than 5000 Afghan have already voluntarily repatriated to their country through Chaman-Spin Boldak border.

Afghan refugees are citizens of Afghanistan who were forced to flee their country as a result of wars, persecution, torture and genocide.

Repatriation of Afghan refugees via Chaman border continues

