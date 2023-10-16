BAFL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
BIPL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
BOP 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
DFML 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1%)
DGKC 51.03 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.86%)
FABL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
FCCL 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.34%)
FFL 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.88%)
GGL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.82%)
HBL 98.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.77%)
HUBC 90.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.32%)
HUMNL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.8%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.47%)
LOTCHEM 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
MLCF 34.49 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.99%)
OGDC 98.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.27%)
PAEL 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.44%)
PIBTL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.67%)
PIOC 101.30 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (2.1%)
PPL 81.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.62%)
PRL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.03%)
SNGP 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.4%)
SSGC 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
TELE 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
TRG 77.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.4%)
UNITY 26.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.76%)
BR100 5,026 Increased By 17.7 (0.35%)
BR30 17,806 Increased By 107.9 (0.61%)
KSE100 49,828 Increased By 334.5 (0.68%)
KSE30 17,178 Increased By 46.1 (0.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-10-16

Balochistan CM for taking action against killers of labourers

NNI Published 16 Oct, 2023 05:47am

QUETTA: Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Sunday said that the targeted killing of innocent workers was the height of brutality and strict action would be taken against the involved elements to bring them to justice.

The bodies of 6 labourers who were killed in Turbat the other day were sent to Multan in a Balochistan government helicopter.

The chief minister along with Commissioner Quetta Division Muhammad Hamza Shafqat and Deputy Commissioner dispatched the bodies of the labourers to Multan at Khalid Air Base and prayed for the high ranks of the departed souls.

Ali Mardan expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives and expressed sympathies with the bereaved families.

He wished recovery of the injured and directed for provision of all available medical treatment to the injured.

Speaking on the occasion, Ali Mardan Domki said that every person of Balochistan was saddened by the killing of innocent workers and they share the grief with the bereaved families equally as there was no substitute to the precious human lives.

He said the Balochistan government would ensure to release compensation for the affected families as soon as possible.

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner Kech briefed the chief minister regarding the Turbat incident. He told that the labourers were working in the area since long and they belonged to Multan and surrounding areas.

He said that the security had been strengthened in the area after the incident and initiated investigations with law enforcement agencies and the perpetrators would be brought to book.

Deputy Commissioner Kech said that profiling of the labourers working in area had been started and the data of labourers would be compiled in a week.

Balochistan labourers caretaker CM Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki

Comments

1000 characters

Balochistan CM for taking action against killers of labourers

Shamshad explains govt’s commitment to economic development

Cotton prices: Punjab, Sindh CMs discuss strategy

KE seeks more electricity from national grid

Funding for energy efficiency project: EAD asked to get firm World Bank commitment

Pakistan flood relief: $400m World Bank loan not in jeopardy, says ministry

Govt mulling slapping carbon tax on exports to EU

Cotton’s purchase price: PM takes notice of manipulation

Workforce skill verification: Govt approves hike in fee of Saudi Takamol

Punjab Human Capital Investment Project: Implementation progress rated ‘moderately unsatisfactory’ by World Bank

Disappointing signal for PM’s visit: Pak-China Business, Investment Forum event cancelled

Read more stories