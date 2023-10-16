Bugti condemns killing of six labourers in Turbat

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti strongly condemned the tragic killing of six labourers in Turbat and expressed condolence and sympathy to the bereaved families.

In a statement on Sunday, he said the state stands with the oppressed; and those who unjustly shed blood of people would never be forgiven. The interior minister reiterated the state’s commitment to take action against the terrorists with full force.

He said the Turbat incident is against the Baloch tradition, as they always respect and value their guests.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023