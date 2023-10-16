BAFL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
Massive voter registration drive under way

APP Published 16 Oct, 2023 05:47am

ISLAMABAD: Over 800,000 new voters are being enrolled by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), in voter lists using data obtained on October 1, 2023, enabling them to exercise their right to vote in the upcoming general elections.

According to an ECP spokesperson, the Commission has already obtained data from the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) on October 1, 2023, regarding individuals who received new computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs).

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has already removed restrictions on voter lists across the country. This allows eligible individuals to register, transfer, or correct their votes until October 25.

The suspension of electoral rolls, enacted through clause 39 of the Election Act 2017, was in effect since July 20 this year.

Following the unfreezing of electoral lists, eligible individuals now have the opportunity to update their voter information.

He urged all eligible citizens to ensure the correctness of their voter registration, modifications, and transfers, and align their particulars with their computerized national identity card details by October 25, 2023.

Answering a question, he explained that the law mandates voter registration to align with an individual’s permanent or current address, as indicated on their CNIC. Voting from a third address is prohibited. However, government employees posted in a different district or province can register their vote and their family’s at the post office in their new location.

District Election Commissioners serve as Registration Officers for all districts in Pakistan, extending comprehensive support for voter registration to all citizens. The process for registration and vote transfer is facilitated through the use of Form 21, which can be accessed on the Election Commission’s website at www.ecp.gov.pk and is available for download.

The Election Commission had appealed to all eligible Pakistanis, encompassing women, youth, persons with disabilities, and minority communities, to prioritize the registration of their votes and those of their family members.

With only 10 days left until October 25, 2023, a nationwide freeze on all electoral rolls occurred. Following this date, neither new voter registrations nor vote transfers were permitted.

