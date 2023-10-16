Punjab CM meets PM

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi called on Interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar in Islamabad on Sunday.
During the meeting, matters pertaining to Punjab were discussed.
|Stock
|Price
|
Aruj Industries / Oct 16
Aruj Industries Limited(ARUJ)
|
7
▲ 1.00 (16.67%)
|
SME Leasing Ltd / Oct 16
SME Leasing Limited(SLL)
|
1.98
▲ 0.26 (15.12%)
|
Cordoba Logistics / Oct 16
Cordoba Logistics & Ventures Limited(CLVL)
|
7.45
▲ 0.94 (14.44%)
|
Kohinoor Power / Oct 16
Kohinoor Power Company Limited(KOHP)
|
4.24
▲ 0.47 (12.47%)
|
Jubilee Spinning / Oct 16
Jubilee Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd.(JUBS)
|
7.15
▲ 0.78 (12.24%)
|
K.S.B.Pumps / Oct 16
KSB Pumps Company Limited(KSBP)
|
126.48
▲ 8.82 (7.50%)
|
Mehran Sugar / Oct 16
Mehran Sugar Mills Limited(MRNS)
|
55.49
▲ 3.87 (7.50%)
|
Philip Morris Pak. / Oct 16
Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited(PMPK)
|
580.50
▲ 40.50 (7.50%)
|
Pak Suzuki / Oct 16
Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited(PSMC)
|
165.77
▲ 11.57 (7.50%)
|
Sazgar Eng / Oct 16
Sazgar Engineering Works Limited(SAZEW)
|
141.27
▲ 9.86 (7.50%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Kot Addu Power / Oct 16
Kot Addu Power Company Limited(KAPCO)
|
23
▼ -4.00 (-14.81%)
|
F.Credit & Inv / Oct 16
First Credit and Investment Bank Limited(FCIBL)
|
7.21
▼ -0.99 (-12.07%)
|
Pervez Ahmed Co / Oct 16
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy Services Ltd.(PASL)
|
0.62
▼ -0.06 (-8.82%)
|
Punjab Mod / Oct 16
First Punjab Modaraba(FPJM)
|
1.38
▼ -0.12 (-8.00%)
|
Dawood Equities / Oct 16
Dawood Equities Limited(DEL)
|
5.60
▼ -0.48 (-7.89%)
|
Nishat Mills Ltd / Oct 16
Nishat Mills Limited(NML)
|
60.49
▼ -3.18 (-4.99%)
|
Dynea Pakistan / Oct 16
Dynea Pakistan Limited(DYNO)
|
134
▼ -6.92 (-4.91%)
|
Dewan Sugar / Oct 16
Dewan Sugar Mills Limited(DWSM)
|
2
▼ -0.10 (-4.76%)
|
Bilal Fibres / Oct 16
Bilal Fibres Limited(BILF)
|
2.12
▼ -0.06 (-2.75%)
|
Bal. Wheel / Oct 16
Baluchistan Wheels Limited(BWHL)
|
159.05
▼ -3.95 (-2.42%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Oct 16
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
134,871,750
▲ 0.19
|
P.T.C.L. / Oct 16
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
48,393,000
▲ 0.08
|
WorldCall Telecom / Oct 16
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
33,564,554
▲ 0.03
|
Pak Petroleum / Oct 16
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
15,178,339
▲ 1.38
|
Oil & Gas Dev. / Oct 16
Oil & Gas Development Company Limited(OGDC)
|
12,277,567
▲ 0.68
|
Pak Elektron / Oct 16
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
12,137,378
▲ 0.18
|
The Searle Co. / Oct 16
The Searle Company Limited(SEARL)
|
9,562,276
▲ 0.56
|
Pak Refinery / Oct 16
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
9,494,821
▲ 0.06
|
TRG Pak Ltd / Oct 16
TRG Pakistan Limited(TRG)
|
9,300,652
▼ -0.85
|
Unity Foods Ltd / Oct 16
Unity Foods Limited(UNITY)
|
8,388,879
▲ 0.06
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Oct 13
|
277.75
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Oct 13
|
277.65
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Oct 13
|
149.57
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Oct 13
|
0.90
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Oct 13
|
1.21
|
Euro to USD / Oct 13
|
1.05
|
UK LIBOR % / Oct 13
|
5.45
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Oct 13
|
4327.78
|
India Sensex / Oct 13
|
66282.74
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Oct 13
|
32315.99
|
Nasdaq / Oct 13
|
13407.23
|
Hang Seng / Oct 13
|
17813.45
|
FTSE 100 / Oct 13
|
7599.60
|
Dow Jones / Oct 13
|
33670.29
|
Germany DAX 30 / Oct 13
|
15186.66
|
France CAC40 / Oct 13
|
7003.53
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Oct 13
|
87.69
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Oct 13
|
16835
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Oct 13
|
178240
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Oct 13
|
1932.82
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Oct 13
|
86.06
