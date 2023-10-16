Section 144 imposed on Balochistan

QUETTA: The Balochistan Home Department has imposed Section 144 on the highways and in red zone areas across Balochistan on Sunday. According to a notification, the imposition of Section 144 has been implemented under the Criminal Procedure Code 1898 in view of the breach of peace and to maintain law and order situation.

Under Section 144, there will be a ban on all kinds of gathering of five or more people and processions on national, main highways, roads and red zones across Balochistan.

There will be a ban on gatherings and processions from Hockey Chowk to GPO Chowk, Anscomb Road in Quetta city. Text of notification says that from Hockey Chowk to the Afghan Consulate and Hali Road, all kinds of gatherings will be banned.

There will be a ban on holding meetings and processions within the limits of the Balochistan Assembly, Metropolitan Corporation, Deputy Commissioner Office and Balochistan High Court. Section 144 will remain in effect until further orders.