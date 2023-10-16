ILMA University inks MoU with Malaysian varsity

KARACHI: ILMA University Pakistan paves the way for global learning with Universiti Tenaga Nasional, Malaysia ILMA University, Pakistan in collaboration with Consulate General of Malaysia in Karachi is proud to announce a significant milestone in its pursuit of internationalisation through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the Universiti Tenaga Nasional, Malaysia.

This partnership is poised to enhance research, academic collaboration, and students’ mobility between the two esteemed institutions.

The MoU was signed during a formal ceremony attended by representatives from both ILMA University and the Universiti Tenaga Nasional, Malaysia including Fawwad Mahmood Butt Director Quality Assurance & Liaison-ILMA University, Sajida Qureshi Deputy Director Quality Assurance & Liaison-ILMA University, Prof Dr Ramesh Singh Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics & International)- Universiti Tenaga Nasional, Associate Professor Dr Mohammad Ezanee Bin Rusli Chief Operating Officer (Chancellory)- Universiti Tenaga Nasional, Deans, Directors, Head of the departments & faculty members of Universiti Tenaga Nasional.

On the moment, Noman Abid Lakhani Chancellor ILMA University expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “The partnership between ILMA University Pakistan and the Universiti Tenaga Nasional, Malaysia is a testament to our commitment to providing our students with a global perspective. We are excited about the opportunities this collaboration will bring for research, academic growth, and cultural exchange.”

The Vice Chancellor of ILMA University Prof Dr Mansoor uz Zafar Dawood and Vice Chancellor of Universiti Tenaga Nasional Associate Prof Dr Noor Azuan Abu Osman expressed their gratitude towards this partnership & stated that they look forward to the positive outcomes and opportunities this partnership will bring to the academic community.

