Lyari kids impress at ‘Inclusion in Football Tournament’

KARACHI: U-12 football players of Lyari’s Kashif Academy impressed the Sunday crowd at Ziauddin Family Park where a tournament was organised for Inclusion in Football. Three of the most prestigious football academies in Karachi took on young players from a Lyari football academy.

‘The Football Recap’ organised the tournament that was contested in U-12 and U-14 levels with four teams featuring in each category.

Ayaan Zuberi, founder of The Football Recap, said that the purpose of organising this tournament was to bring Lyari’s football talent to the fore. “Lyari’s kids have a lot of talent. The purpose of organising this event is to highlight just that,” Ayaan said.

He added that he will continue to organise such events and would invite more teams from Lyari to highlight their footballing talent.

Former Pakistan football team captain Kaleemullah Khan was the chief guest at the tournament.

Khan praised organisers for hosting this event and added that there is immense talent in Lyari. He added that there was a great need for such events that bridge gap in the society through sports.

On the field, Kashif Academy (Lyari) defeated Karachi City in the first match 4-0 in the U-12 event with skipper Sameer scoring two goals for the team.

However, the team lost the final to Karachi United 1-0 after a competitive battle.

In the U-14 event, Lyari’s Kashif Academy struggled against their older opponents and failed to qualify for the final. Kareem Kerai Academy defeated Karachi United 4-2 in the final to claim the title.

Kashif Academy (Lyari)’s captain Sameer was the top scorer in the U-12 event. The best player award went to KU’s Zain Sajid. KK Academy’s Ibrahim was the best player and top scorer in the U-14 event.

