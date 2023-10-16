Prices of food items remain firm

PESHAWAR: Prices of essential food commodities, including live chicken/meat, vegetables, sugar, ghee/edible oil, pulses and others remained steady in the retail market, said in a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

Prices of live chicken have increased at Rs355 which were dropped at Rs342 per kilo a few days back, while a dozen of farm eggs are available at Rs300-320 in the retail market. Cow meat was available at Rs1000-900 per kilo while mutton was sold at Rs2200-2500 per kilo in the retail market, the survey added.

One kg of ginger was available at Rs1000/kg, against the price of Rs900/kg in the previous week while one kg of garlic was available at Rs400 against the price of Rs350/kg, the survey noted. The price of tomatoes remained unchanged as available at Rs60/kg from Rs70/kg in the retail market. The price of onion was reasonable as being sold at Rs80/kg.

Peas was being sold at Rs350-400/kg, green pepper at Rs100/kilo, okra Rs100/ kilo, and curry Rs60/ kg and, Kachalu Rs110/ kilo, Cauliflower at Rs100/ kilo, turnip at Rs120/kg Eggplant (bringle) Rs100/ kilo, Zucchini (tori) Rs120/ kilo, Tenda Rs100/kg, lemon was being sold at Rs120/ kg.

Similarly, the Arvi was available at Rs150/kg, from Rs130/kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs100/kg against Rs70/kg, green chilly at Rs150/kg, cabbage at Rs120/kg, from Rs100/kg, capsicum at Rs200/- per kg from Rs180/kg, red-colored potatoes available at Rs 80-100/- per kg while white-colored potatoes are sold at Rs50/- per kg in the retail market. Likewise, the survey said prices of pulses/food grains remained unchanged in the local market.

According to the survey, a good quality (sela) was available at Rs340-350/kg, while low quality rice available at Rs320/kg, while tota rice was available at Rs160/kg and Rs180-200/kg.

Similarly, the survey furthermore said price of dal mash was available at Rs570/kg, dal masoor at Rs320, dal chilka (black) at Rs320/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs260/kg, moonge at Rs240/kg, dhoti dal at Rs320/kg, dal Channa at Rs280/ per kg, white lobiya at Rs260/kg, red bean at Rs560 per kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs280/kg, red bean from Rs450/kg, big size white Channa at Rs450 /kg, small-size white channa from Rs400/kg.

Chemical mixed milk was available at Rs160-180 and others Rs200-210 per litre while yogurt was being sold at Rs180-200 and Rs220 per kg in the local market.

Fruits prices are sky rocketed in the local market. The prices of apples reached Rs350/kg, persimmon Rs230/kg and banana 170/dozen, guava Rs150/kg, grapes at Rs250-300 per kg.

According to the survey, prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs1400-1500 per kg, the survey added.

Likewise, the survey said prices of dry-milk, milk powder and baby milk, pampers and other baby items further increased in the retail market.

Sugar price remained steady at Rs160 per kilo in the retail market as no further decrease was witnessed in the wholesale market, the survey said.

Similarly, the survey said the prices of flour remained unchanged in the wholesale and retail markets. A 20-kg fine flour bag cost Rs2900, mixed brown flour at Rs2600-2700 per 20-kg bag while an 80-kg fine flour bag was available at Rs 11,800 in the open market, it added.

