Shehbaz demands Israel halt bombardment on Palestinians

PPI Published 16 Oct, 2023 05:47am

LAHORE: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League (N) President Shehbaz Sharif while condemning Israeli airstrikes on Palestinian civilians, including innocent children on Sunday, called for an immediate cessation of the bombardment.

Sharif expressed profound grief and sorrow over the tragic martyrdom of over 2,000 Palestinian people including the children. In a statement, Shehbaz Sharif declared that the Zionist state had crossed all boundaries of international law and humanity with its actions in Palestine.

He emphasized that the international community, particularly the United Nations Security Council, must ensure the protection and preservation of the inalienable legal rights of Palestinians to live free from harm. Failure to do so, he warned, could lead the world down a path of destruction.

Shehbaz Sharif also highlighted the seven decades of brutal occupation that the Palestinian people have endured, enduring unspeakable atrocities. He stressed that if the Security Council had acted upon its resolutions, the current dire situation could have been averted.

Accusing the Israeli state of committing genocide against the Palestinians for decades, Sharif urged the UN Security Council to implement its resolutions, thereby ending the bloodshed of innocent civilians.

He vehemently criticized the evacuation of hospitals and the targeting of journalists, equating these acts to permitting massacres.

