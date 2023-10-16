BAFL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
BIPL 17.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
BOP 4.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.19%)
DFML 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.18%)
DGKC 51.15 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.1%)
FABL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
FCCL 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.99%)
FFL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
GGL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.72%)
HBL 98.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.77%)
HUBC 91.05 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.6%)
HUMNL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.26%)
KEL 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.73%)
LOTCHEM 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
MLCF 34.70 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.61%)
OGDC 99.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.81%)
PAEL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.68%)
PIBTL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.44%)
PIOC 101.50 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (2.3%)
PPL 81.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.74%)
PRL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.06%)
SNGP 48.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.78%)
SSGC 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TELE 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
TPLP 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 77.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.98%)
UNITY 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.76%)
BR100 5,030 Increased By 21.3 (0.43%)
BR30 17,853 Increased By 154.5 (0.87%)
KSE100 49,872 Increased By 378.6 (0.76%)
KSE30 17,200 Increased By 68.1 (0.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2023-10-16

Aliyev raises Azerbaijan’s flag in former breakaway region of Karabakh

Reuters Published 16 Oct, 2023 05:47am

MOSCOW: Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Sunday raised the national flag in the capital of the former breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh after a lightning military operation last month brought the territory back under Azerbaijan’s control.

“President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has raised the national flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Khankendi and delivered a speech,” the presidential office said.

The capital, known was Khankendi by Azerbaijan and as Stepanakert by Armenians, fell to Azerbaijan after security forces crushed ethnic Armenian fighters last month, prompting most of Karabakh’s 120,000 ethnic Armenians to flee to Armenia.

Nagorno-Karabakh, known as Artsakh by Armenians, is a landlocked mountainous area in the South Caucasus. The territory is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan.

It was claimed by both Azerbaijan and Armenia after the fall of the Russian Empire in 1917 and has remained a point of tension ever since. In Soviet times is remained as part of the Azeri Soviet Republic but with autonomy. Its name then was the “Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Oblast”.

As the Soviet Union crumbled, what is known as the First Karabakh War erupted (1988-1994) between Armenians and their Azeri neighbours. About 30,000 people were killed and more than a million people displaced.

Azerbaijan lost a chunk of its territory with Armenians left in control of most of Karabakh, alongside extra territory around Karabakh’s perimeter. Azerbaijan vowed to take back control over the territory.

In 2020, after decades of skirmishes, Azerbaijan began a military operation which became the Second Karabakh War swiftly breaking through Armenian defences. Azerbaijan, backed by Turkey, won a resounding victory in the 44-day war, taking back parts of Karabakh. Then in September of this year, Aliyev launched a military operation against the ethnic Armenian fighters of the region, defeating them.

Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

Comments

1000 characters

Aliyev raises Azerbaijan’s flag in former breakaway region of Karabakh

Shamshad explains govt’s commitment to economic development

Cotton prices: Punjab, Sindh CMs discuss strategy

KE seeks more electricity from national grid

Funding for energy efficiency project: EAD asked to get firm World Bank commitment

Pakistan flood relief: $400m World Bank loan not in jeopardy, says ministry

Govt mulling slapping carbon tax on exports to EU

Cotton’s purchase price: PM takes notice of manipulation

Workforce skill verification: Govt approves hike in fee of Saudi Takamol

Punjab Human Capital Investment Project: Implementation progress rated ‘moderately unsatisfactory’ by World Bank

Disappointing signal for PM’s visit: Pak-China Business, Investment Forum event cancelled

Read more stories