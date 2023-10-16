BAFL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
BIPL 17.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
BOP 4.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.19%)
DFML 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.18%)
DGKC 51.15 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.1%)
FABL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
FCCL 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.99%)
FFL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
GGL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.72%)
HBL 98.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.77%)
HUBC 91.05 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.6%)
HUMNL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.26%)
KEL 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.73%)
LOTCHEM 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
MLCF 34.70 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.61%)
OGDC 99.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.81%)
PAEL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.68%)
PIBTL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.44%)
PIOC 101.50 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (2.3%)
PPL 81.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.74%)
PRL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.06%)
SNGP 48.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.78%)
SSGC 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TELE 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
TPLP 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 77.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.98%)
UNITY 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.76%)
BR100 5,030 Increased By 21.3 (0.43%)
BR30 17,854 Increased By 156.1 (0.88%)
KSE100 49,872 Increased By 378.6 (0.76%)
KSE30 17,200 Increased By 68.1 (0.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-10-16

Qatar signs 27-year gas supply deal with France’s Total

AFP Published 16 Oct, 2023 05:47am

DOHA: Qatar has agreed to supply France’s TotalEnergies with natural gas for 27 years, its state energy company announced on Wednesday. Qatar will supply 3.5 million tonnes of gas a year under the deal, QatarEnergy said, following two agreements with Total last year for a share of the Gulf state’s huge North Field gas expansion project.

“These two new agreements we have signed with our partner TotalEnergies, demonstrate our continued commitment to the European markets in general, and to the French market in particular, thus contributing to France’s energy security,” Qatari Energy Minister Saad Al-Kaabi said.

Total signed a $1.5 billion deal with QatarEnergy in September last year giving it a 9.3 percent stake in Qatar’s North Field South project, the second phase of the field’s expansion.

In June 2022, the French energy giant became the first partner in the first phase of the expansion, North Field East, investing more than $2 billion for a 6.25 percent total share.

Deliveries of the gas to southern France are expected to begin in 2026. “Our commitment to ensure continued and reliable supplies of energy to Europe and the rest of the world is underpinned by our substantial and ongoing investments across the entire gas value chain,” al-Kaabi, who is also chief of QatarEnergy added.

After Moscow invaded Ukraine last year, European nations have scrambled to replace lost deliveries of natural gas following the withdrawal of Russia from the market.

Under Qatar’s North Field expansion of the world’s biggest natural gas field, which extends under the Gulf into Iranian territory, Qatar is set to raise its output of liquified natural gas (LNG) by 60 percent or more to 126 million tonnes a year by 2027. The main market for Qatari gas has traditionally been found in Asia, led by nations like China, Japan and South Korea.

Qatar’s deal with Total is equal in length to those agreed by the China National Petroleum Corporation in June and China’s Sinopec in 2022, making it the third such deal, all of which have been the longest in the liquefied gas industry.

Speaking to reporters at the start of construction at the North Field expansion last week, the chairman of TotalEnergies, Patrick Pouyanne, told reporters the North Field Expansion would offer energy security. “We need more supply. That’s clear. Still the market is fragile,” Pouyanne said.

Qatar gas supply TotalEnergies

Comments

1000 characters

Qatar signs 27-year gas supply deal with France’s Total

Shamshad explains govt’s commitment to economic development

Cotton prices: Punjab, Sindh CMs discuss strategy

KE seeks more electricity from national grid

Funding for energy efficiency project: EAD asked to get firm World Bank commitment

Pakistan flood relief: $400m World Bank loan not in jeopardy, says ministry

Govt mulling slapping carbon tax on exports to EU

Cotton’s purchase price: PM takes notice of manipulation

Workforce skill verification: Govt approves hike in fee of Saudi Takamol

Punjab Human Capital Investment Project: Implementation progress rated ‘moderately unsatisfactory’ by World Bank

Disappointing signal for PM’s visit: Pak-China Business, Investment Forum event cancelled

Read more stories