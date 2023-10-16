Blinken says US Arab allies don’t want Israel conflict to spread

CAIRO: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday there was a consensus among the United States’ Arab allies to contain the Israel conflict with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

“There’s determination in every country I went to make sure that this doesn’t spread,” Blinken told reporters before leaving Egypt for Israel, after visiting seven countries in the region.

“No one should do anything that could add fuel to the fire in any other place... It’s clear from my conversations with all of these other countries, that they strongly share that view and they’re using their own relationships to try to make sure that this doesn’t happen.”