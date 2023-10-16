KP CTD releases list of 128 wanted terrorists

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Counter-Terrorism Department has issued a list of 128 more wanted terrorists. The department has fixed head money on each terrorist and released their pictures.

The head money ranges from Rs 300,000 to Rs 8 million. These 128 wanted men were allegedly involved in terrorist activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the CTD, the names of those individuals who provide information about these terrorists will be kept anonymous. The public has been asked to provide any information about these wanted terrorists through email, telephone, and mobile. Previously, the CTD had issued list of 135 wanted terrorists.