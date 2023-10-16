KP minister explains criticality of solarisation

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Dr. Syed Amir Abdullah has said that the promotion of the trend of solarization is inevitable to overcome the energy crisis in the new industrial estate and to get rid of the power load shedding.

He expressed these views during his visit to the headquarters of Small Industries Development Board (SIDB), the other day, said a spokesman of the board here on Sunday. On this occasion, the Managing Director (MD) SIDB, Ghazanfar Ali gave him a detailed briefing about the activities and performance of the board for the promotion of small industries in the province. Other officials of the board were also present on the occasion.

According to the spokesman of the board, this is a golden opportunity for investment and industrialization in Peshawar. One kanal plot in the estate is consisted of 22 marla, beside more plots of 11, 22, 44 and 88 marla. Last date for submission of online application form is 31st October 2023. The new project Industrial Park Peshawar consisting of 850 kanal is being established after a long period of 60 years at Zangali, on main Kohat Road. The estimated cost is over Rs.3 billion.

Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was in dire need of another second industrial estate at the level of small industry for economic development, generation of local level employment and investment, because at present there is a large Peshawar Industrial Zone at Hayatabad and second one for small industries near the College of Technology on Kohat Road, which is fully occupied.

Keeping in view the situation, the Board of Directors (BoD) of the Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) has decided to set up second industrial estate for small industries and a third in Peshawar to meet the needs of local industrialists and the economic development of the province.

According to Ghazanfar Ali, MD SIDB the decision to establish this new industrial estate has been taken after much deliberations and surveys. The distance of the new Small Industries Park is 14 kilometers from the office of the Board. It will be a unique and ideal industrial settlement of its kind, providing all possible facilities including uninterrupted supply of electricity, natural gas and water. Other facilities available in the industrial estate will include security, commercial plaza, spacious roads, industrial club, Masajid and will be completed in the shortest period of time.

As this project will have to transfer to next generations therefore, it will take time to time to settle down. The industrialists of the existing estate were eagerly awaiting the initiation of any such project for provision of employment to thousands of youth and usher socioeconomic uplift in the locality. Difference categories of plots of 11, 22, 44, and 88 marla are available for investors without any gender discrimination and any can apply one.

The MD SIDB said that the government also wants serious people to come forward so that economic prosperity will come. He further said Industrial Park Peshawar t is a unique type of industrial park under private public partnership. He said that the industrial estates of Sialkot, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, and Karachi have been taken into consideration before its designing. Hence 17 priority sectors have been selected along with the general quota.

