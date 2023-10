WARSAW: Poland's liberal Civic Coalition led by former EU chief Donald Tusk and two smaller opposition parties have a majority over the ruling populists and the far-right, an exit poll from Sunday's election showed.

Tusk's Civic Coalition, the Third Way and Left parties is expected to win 248 seats in the 460-seat lower house of parliament while the Law and Justice (PiS) and Confederation would have 212 seats.