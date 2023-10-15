Iranian FM says US will suffer 'significant damages' if Gaza war expands: Jazeera

Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said the United States will suffer "significant damages" if the Gaza war spirals into a bigger conflict, Al Jazeera reported on Sunday.

"We have conveyed our message to the Zionist regime through its allies that if they do not cease their atrocities in Gaza, Iran cannot simply remain an observer," Iranian state media cited Amirabdollahian as telling the network.

Iran holds state-organised rallies in support of Palestinians

"If the scope of the war expands, significant damages will also be inflicted upon America."