Situation in Gaza: OIC EC convenes extraordinary meeting on 18th

ISLAMABAD: At the invitation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will be held on 18 October at the General Secretariat headquarters in Jeddah Governorate to address the escalating military situation in Gaza.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia currently chairs the session of the Islamic Summit, a press statement of the OIC Secretariat in Jeddah said on Saturday.

“The Organization’s Executive Committee is convening an urgent open-ended extraordinary meeting at the ministerial level, to address the escalating military situation in Gaza and its environs as well as the deteriorating conditions that endanger the lives of civilians and the overall security and stability of the region,” it was added.