Finance Minister underscores commitment to address climate challenges

APP Published 15 Oct, 2023 03:19am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs Dr Shamshad Akhtar on Saturday underscored the commitment of Pakistan to address climate change challenges through comprehensive strategies and initiatives.

The Minister attended the seminar titled “Transforming Climate Action through Country Climate Development Reports” as part of the series of engagements during World Bank and International Monetary Fund annual meetings.

The session was also joined by representatives from Tajikistan and Malawi, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance.

During the discussions, she also expressed firm resolve of the Finance Minister underscored the government for addressing climate change challenges through comprehensive strategies and initiatives.

The diverse panel of experts brought valuable perspectives and experiences to the table, facilitating a rich exchange of ideas and best practices for fostering international cooperation and knowledge-sharing in the global fight against climate change.

