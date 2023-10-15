Indian flight makes emergency landing at Karachi

ISLAMABAD: An Indian flight operated by Express India made a medical emergency landing on Saturday at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

According to the details, the flight, which was originally travelling from Dubai to Amritsar, declared a medical emergency at 11:47pm at Karachi airport.

There were 169 passengers on-board at the time. Upon landing in Karachi, an 18-year-old sick Indian national was examined by doctors from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the Border Health Services (BHS).

After the examination, the individual was declared fit for travel. The flight departed from Jinnah International Airport at 02:25pm.

