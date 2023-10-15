Senior army officers inducted into NAB

ISLAMABAD: As many as four senior army officers were inducted in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to deal with the added workload of anti-graft watchdog.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Brig Mohammad Khalid (Infantry) has been appointed as director (BS-20), Lt Col Nadeem Muzaffar (Intelligence Staff College) has been made additional director (BS-19), Maj Waleed Khalid (Military Intelligence) as a deputy director (BS-18) and Maj Qais Kamran Syed (MI) as a deputy director (BS-18) on secondment basis.

All these serving army officers will remain in NAB till further orders said the notification. According to reports, more army officers will be inducted in the NAB in days to come.

More than 1,800 cases were reopened after the Supreme Court of Pakistan struck down the amendments made by the previous PDM government to the NAB laws.

The NAB was facing difficulty in dealing with the added workload as more than 30 senior NAB officers were sent back to their parent departments by the PDM government after clipping the powers of anti-graft watchdog.