PPP assails police assault on teachers

LAHORE: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has expressed concerns over police assault on teachers protesting against privatisation of public sector schools.

Secretary General PPP Punjab Syed Hassan Murtaza condemned the incident in a press conference on Saturday. He also expressed party solidarity with the Palestinians, demanding end to human rights violations in Ghaza.

Talking about the powers of the caretaker government, he said it has no power to withdraw leave encashment and other facilities. The caretakers have no power to change the education system. He also suggested bureaucracy to stop follow such instructions. He said the PPP has already pointed out the absence of level playing field.

According to him, the PPP has supported constitutional amendment to let Nawaz Sharif become prime minister for third time but he is carrying the burden of criminal cases now.

