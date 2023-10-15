SU issues transportation plan for pre-entry test

HYDERABAD: The Transport Section, University of Sindh Jamshoro has issued a transportation plan for the upcoming Pre-Entry Test scheduled for October 22 and 29, 2023.

According to the schedule, the buses will be plied from their routes in Hyderabad from the old campus and proceed via various key locations including Latifabad Pona 5 and Pona 7, Agriculture Complex, Qasimabad, Ali Palace, Naseem Nagar, Gulistan-e-Sajjad, City Gate, and Kotri at about 7:15 am.

It’s important to note that buses for teachers will enter the University premises through Babul Islam Gate, while male candidates can use the Sindhology Gate and female aspirants have access to check post No. 5.

Additionally, special male candidates can avail transportation services from the Allama I.I Kazi check post and female special aspirants will find transportation available at check post No. 5.

