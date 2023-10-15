BAFL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.84%)
PML-N’s ‘power show’ in Lahore today

Published 15 Oct, 2023

LAHORE: Former information minister and PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Saturday that those who had initiated ‘false cases’ against their political opponents were now facing the Almighty Allah’s wrath.

Talking to media along with the PML-N leader Mian Javed Latif, the former minister Marriyum said, “Unfortunately, we are appearing in the court in the same case which had been registered against us under the Anti-Terrorism Act.”

She said the current spate of inflation in the country was due to the policies of the PTI government since it was that government which had struck a deal with the IMF, and later backed out of it. On the contrary, the coalition government during 16-month period saved the country from default. Whenever Nawaz Sharif became the country’s prime minister, inflation came down, she said, adding:”Nawaz would announce his government’s economic policy during his speech at Lahore’s Greater Iqbal Park after returning from London on October 21.”

Talking on the occasion, Mian Javed Latif said that even those who had created obstacles in the way of Nawaz’s ascent to power were now realizing their mistake. “When Nawaz became the prime minister in 1997, he made the country’s defence invincible by exploding nukes,” he said, adding, “And when he became the prime minister for the third time in 2013 he rid the country of load shedding and terrorism, even now, Nawaz would put the country back on path to progress.”

Moreover, the PML-N is holding arrange another power show in Lahore on today in the suburban area of Mustafabad on Kasur Road. PML-N Vice President and former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif will address the gathering.

Party Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz is participating in different meetings in Model Town for big power show on October 21. She is also participating in workers’ conventions being held in different cities via video link.

