LHC allows plea challenging ban on sale of petrol to motorcyclists not wearing helmets

Recorder Report Published 15 Oct, 2023 03:19am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has allowed a petition challenging a ban on the sale of petrol to motorcyclists not wearing a helmet.

Justice Raheel Kamran Sheikh announced a verdict reserved on a petition challenging a deputy commissioner’s direction that banned the sale of petrol to motorcyclists not wearing a helmet.

A written reply submitted by the deputy commissioner stated that the impugned ban had not been imposed through an order or a notification but an advice. The judge disposed of the petition with an observation that such a ban cannot be imposed without legislation. The judge had already suspended the DC’s directive.

During the multiple hearings of the petition, the judge had questioned the imposition of the restriction on a fundamental right of the citizens with mere a notification.

Justice Sheikh had observed that the government should introduce legislation if it wanted to enforce the ban.

Mian Irfan Bashir had filed the petition pleading that the directive issued by the DC was without a lawful authority and in violation of freedom of trade as embodied in Article 18 of the Constitution.

