LWMC takes steps to make major roads dust-free

LAHORE: To play its part in making the provincial capital a smog-free city, the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has taken steps to make important roads dust-free.

LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din said that they were actively pursuing initiatives to make Lahore a smog-free city. He further said that along with manual scraping, mechanical sweeping was also being utilized to make important roads dust-free.

“Furthermore, joint operations with the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) teams have been initiated to ensure the clearance of open plots,” he said, adding that they were committed to providing the citizens of Lahore with top-notch sanitation facilities and environmental cleanliness.

“Moreover, continuous instructions have been issued for water spraying at regular intervals in the designated high-air quality index areas.”

