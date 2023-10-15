BAFL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.84%)
Provinces asked to expedite projects in flood-hit areas

Recorder Report Published 15 Oct, 2023 03:19am

ISLAMABAD: The Caretaker Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Muhammad Sami Saeed reiterated the government’s commitment to implement Resilient, Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (4RF) framework while urging the provinces to play their constructive role in this regard.

While chairing a meeting on Saturday to review the progress over the implementation status of the 4RF framework, the minister said that the interim government is committed to implement the framework in letter and spirit and asked the provinces to expedite their respective projects initiated in flood-affected areas.

The meeting was attended by the Member Infrastructure Planning Commission; representatives from various ministries were also present at the occasion.

During the meeting, a comprehensive briefing was given to the minister over the implementation status of the framework.It is noted that last year, Pakistan faced unprecedented devastation due to torrential rains and flooding in most parts of the country, affecting 33 million people and resulting in economic losses worth $30 billion. In response, the government devised the 4RF framework, which proposed effective coordination and participation arrangements among federal and provincial governments, development partners, and donors, international and national NGOs and academic and private sectors.

It was further appraised that an exclusive dashboard for 4RF is at the final which will be housed at the Planning Ministry that would ensure real-time monitoring and provide information to the donors and development partners. The provinces were also asked to submit the lists of their respective projects.

Similarly, it was informed that a Monitoring and Evaluation Framework is being strengthened to ensure community and partners participations to provide an independent assessment of the equity and transparency of all flood reconstruction spending.

During this productive meeting, donor agencies commended the Ministry of Planning for its diligent oversight and monitoring of 4RF projects and their execution. Furthermore, they expressed their commitment to continue providing support for these projects in the future.

