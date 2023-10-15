BAFL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.84%)
BIPL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.92%)
BOP 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.52%)
CNERGY 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.27%)
DGKC 50.00 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (3.95%)
FABL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
FCCL 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.18%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
GGL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.13%)
HBL 97.19 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.77%)
HUBC 90.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.01%)
KEL 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (9.82%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.29%)
MLCF 33.42 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.89%)
OGDC 98.77 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.72%)
PAEL 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.47%)
PIBTL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.96%)
PIOC 99.60 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.68%)
PPL 80.62 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (5.3%)
PRL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.62 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.04%)
SSGC 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.18%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
TPLP 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
TRG 78.63 Decreased By ▼ -4.36 (-5.25%)
UNITY 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.33%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.08%)
BR100 5,008 Increased By 70.6 (1.43%)
BR30 17,698 Increased By 299.8 (1.72%)
KSE100 49,493 Increased By 721.8 (1.48%)
KSE30 17,132 Increased By 225.3 (1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-10-15

Islamabad witnessing spike in crimes

Fazal Sher Published 15 Oct, 2023 03:19am

ISLAMABAD: The city police seem helpless to control rising crime in the city as armed robbers and car thieves during the last week not only snatched mobile phones and cash from citizens but also succeeded in snatching arms and ammunition from policemen.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, during the last week, various police stations registered over 92 cases of car theft, 43 cases of mobile and cash snatching at gunpoint, and over 13 cases of robbery and two cases of kidnapping.

During the period under review, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Noon, Hummak, Shehzad Town, Industrial Area, Ramna, Sumbal, Aabpara, and Sangjani police stations. In the same period, auto thieves stole nine motorbikes and two cars from the limits of Khanna police station, two cars and eight motorbikes from the limits of Industrial Area police station, eight motorbikes and one car from the jurisdiction of Aabpara police station as well as six motorbikes and two cars from the limits of the Ramna police station.

Furthermore, carjackers stole six bikes from the limits of Shehzad Town police station as well as lifted five motorbikes and two cars from the limits of Shalimar police station.

During the last week, three persons armed with weapons entered a roadside hotel at Dhoke Paracha, Sangjani, and looted cash worth over Rs 15,000 and mobile phones from four persons who were dining there. The robbers also held four police officers who were present there, snatched their weapons and magazines and fled from the scene.

During the last week, unidentified armed persons snatched four mobile phones and auto thieves stole 12 from the limits of Noon police station, 10 mobile phones and two cars were stolen from the jurisdiction of Hummak police station, six mobile phones were snatched, one house robbed and six bikes stolen from the limits of Shehzad Town police station, two mobile phones and 10 vehicles including eight bikes were stolen from the limits of Industrial Area police station, robbers looted one house, armed men snatched two mobile phones and auto theft stole eight vehicles from the limits of Ramna police station.

Similarly, last week, armed persons snatched five mobile phones and auto thieves stole three bikes from the limit of Sangjani police station. Robbers snatched two mobile phones and car lifters stole two cars and four bikes from the limits of Karachi Company police station.

Similarly, Lohi Bheer police station registered three cases of mobile theft and three cases of auto theft while auto thieves stole one car and five bikes from the limits of Shalimar police station.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

crime robbers ammunition snatched mobile phones

Comments

1000 characters

Islamabad witnessing spike in crimes

IMF countries to boost funding by year-end

Global tax policy reforms: Shamshad attends roundtable for G-24

Two thermal plants hint at converting to Thar coal

Grid stations, supply lines: EAD inks euro 180m loan pact with AFD

Thakot-Raikot upgrading: China, Pakistan all set to ink MoU

SBP tells Senate panel: DPC set up to protect small bank depositors

‘NAO amendments case’ verdict: Another review plea filed in SC

Taskforce on FBR reforms yet to become fully functional

I&I-IR detects illegal adjustments of Rs70bn input tax

Investment programme: ADB despatches mission on power distribution, clean energy project

Read more stories