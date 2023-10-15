Islamabad witnessing spike in crimes

ISLAMABAD: The city police seem helpless to control rising crime in the city as armed robbers and car thieves during the last week not only snatched mobile phones and cash from citizens but also succeeded in snatching arms and ammunition from policemen.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, during the last week, various police stations registered over 92 cases of car theft, 43 cases of mobile and cash snatching at gunpoint, and over 13 cases of robbery and two cases of kidnapping.

During the period under review, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Noon, Hummak, Shehzad Town, Industrial Area, Ramna, Sumbal, Aabpara, and Sangjani police stations. In the same period, auto thieves stole nine motorbikes and two cars from the limits of Khanna police station, two cars and eight motorbikes from the limits of Industrial Area police station, eight motorbikes and one car from the jurisdiction of Aabpara police station as well as six motorbikes and two cars from the limits of the Ramna police station.

Furthermore, carjackers stole six bikes from the limits of Shehzad Town police station as well as lifted five motorbikes and two cars from the limits of Shalimar police station.

During the last week, three persons armed with weapons entered a roadside hotel at Dhoke Paracha, Sangjani, and looted cash worth over Rs 15,000 and mobile phones from four persons who were dining there. The robbers also held four police officers who were present there, snatched their weapons and magazines and fled from the scene.

During the last week, unidentified armed persons snatched four mobile phones and auto thieves stole 12 from the limits of Noon police station, 10 mobile phones and two cars were stolen from the jurisdiction of Hummak police station, six mobile phones were snatched, one house robbed and six bikes stolen from the limits of Shehzad Town police station, two mobile phones and 10 vehicles including eight bikes were stolen from the limits of Industrial Area police station, robbers looted one house, armed men snatched two mobile phones and auto theft stole eight vehicles from the limits of Ramna police station.

Similarly, last week, armed persons snatched five mobile phones and auto thieves stole three bikes from the limit of Sangjani police station. Robbers snatched two mobile phones and car lifters stole two cars and four bikes from the limits of Karachi Company police station.

Similarly, Lohi Bheer police station registered three cases of mobile theft and three cases of auto theft while auto thieves stole one car and five bikes from the limits of Shalimar police station.

