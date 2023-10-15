BAFL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.84%)
BIPL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.92%)
BOP 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.52%)
CNERGY 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.27%)
DGKC 50.00 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (3.95%)
FABL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
FCCL 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.18%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
GGL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.13%)
HBL 97.19 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.77%)
HUBC 90.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.01%)
KEL 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (9.82%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.29%)
MLCF 33.42 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.89%)
OGDC 98.77 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.72%)
PAEL 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.47%)
PIBTL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.96%)
PIOC 99.60 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.68%)
PPL 80.62 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (5.3%)
PRL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.62 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.04%)
SSGC 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.18%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
TPLP 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
TRG 78.63 Decreased By ▼ -4.36 (-5.25%)
UNITY 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.33%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.08%)
BR100 5,008 Increased By 70.6 (1.43%)
BR30 17,698 Increased By 299.8 (1.72%)
KSE100 49,493 Increased By 721.8 (1.48%)
KSE30 17,132 Increased By 225.3 (1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-10-15

Falling trend persists on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 15 Oct, 2023 03:19am

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Saturday decreased the spot rate by Rs 4,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 16,000 per maund.

The local cotton market remained bearish and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is Rs 13,500 to Rs 15,800 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,500 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Punjab Rs 15,000 to Rs 16,000 per maund and the rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 5,500 to Rs 7,000 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 15,000 to Rs 15,500 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg.

400 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 13,000 to Rs 15,000 per maund, 400 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 15,900 per maund, 400 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 15,900 per maund, 600 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 15,600 to Rs 15, 800 per maund, 200 bales of Donga Bonga were sold at Rs 15,800 per maund and 800 bales of Sadiqa Abad were sold at Rs 16,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association decreased the spot rate by Rs 4,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 16,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 360 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Cotton cotton market Karachi Cotton Association Naseem Usman rate of cotton in Sindh rate of cotton in Punjab

Comments

1000 characters

Falling trend persists on cotton market

IMF countries to boost funding by year-end

Global tax policy reforms: Shamshad attends roundtable for G-24

Two thermal plants hint at converting to Thar coal

Grid stations, supply lines: EAD inks euro 180m loan pact with AFD

Thakot-Raikot upgrading: China, Pakistan all set to ink MoU

SBP tells Senate panel: DPC set up to protect small bank depositors

‘NAO amendments case’ verdict: Another review plea filed in SC

Taskforce on FBR reforms yet to become fully functional

I&I-IR detects illegal adjustments of Rs70bn input tax

Investment programme: ADB despatches mission on power distribution, clean energy project

Read more stories