BAFL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.84%)
BIPL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.92%)
BOP 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.52%)
CNERGY 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.27%)
DGKC 50.00 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (3.95%)
FABL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
FCCL 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.18%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
GGL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.13%)
HBL 97.19 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.77%)
HUBC 90.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.01%)
KEL 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (9.82%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.29%)
MLCF 33.42 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.89%)
OGDC 98.77 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.72%)
PAEL 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.47%)
PIBTL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.96%)
PIOC 99.60 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.68%)
PPL 80.62 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (5.3%)
PRL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.62 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.04%)
SSGC 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.18%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
TPLP 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
TRG 78.63 Decreased By ▼ -4.36 (-5.25%)
UNITY 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.33%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.08%)
BR100 5,008 Increased By 70.6 (1.43%)
BR30 17,698 Increased By 299.8 (1.72%)
KSE100 49,493 Increased By 721.8 (1.48%)
KSE30 17,132 Increased By 225.3 (1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-10-14

French envoy, Fawad discuss privatisation strategy

Recorder Report Published 14 Oct, 2023 05:32am

ISLAMABAD: Nicolas Galey, French Ambassador to Pakistan met Minister for Privatisation Fawad Hasan Fawad at his office, here on Friday.

Ambassador Galey expressed a profound interest in gaining insights into Pakistan’s privatisation strategy. In response, Federal Minister Fawad provided a comprehensive overview of the privatisation plan.

The French ambassador, in turn, extended valuable suggestions regarding French advisory services and prospective firms and corporations that could possibly participate in these initiatives.

Almost all its vacant posts filled: PC moves to quicken SOEs’ sell-off process

During the discourse, Federal Minister Fawad also illuminated the privatisation strategy for the distribution companies (Discos). He detailed a phased approach for Discos’ privatisation, structured on a concession model.

In the inaugural phase, the transfer of management control will be executed, with or without the purchase of shares. The second phase will involve the public offering of additional shares once the stipulated benchmarks are achieved, he said.

Ambassador Galey conveyed France’s strong desire to engage in collaboration and investment in various sectors. He highlighted areas where French enterprises have already made significant inroads, particularly in the automotive and retail sectors.

The meeting embodied the unwavering dedication of Pakistan and France to intensify their strategic partnership and explore new frontiers for economic and cultural exchange.

The consequential meeting was marked by a sincere exchange of appreciation for the enduring bilateral relationship, as well as an in-depth discussion aimed at expanding collaboration in essential sectors, including education, agriculture, and overarching economic cooperation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

French Ambassador Nicolas Galey Discos privatisation Fawad Hasan Fawad

Comments

1000 characters

French envoy, Fawad discuss privatisation strategy

Pakistan set to meet some key targets set by IMF: SBP chief

Shamshad meets Iranian FM, Deutsche Bank leadership

Imported auto parts: IHC orders Customs Collectorate to release containers

Amendments to NAO: SC urged to review its judgment

PBC floats proposals aimed at reducing power tariff

Govt allows name change of Summit Bank to Bank Makramah Ltd

Capacity issues hinder uplift projects in flood-hit areas: Foreign states, donors ready to finance $7.4bn

Collection of professional tax by cantonment boards illegal: SC

Various depts/organisations: TCP receivables stand at Rs253.8bn

Read more stories