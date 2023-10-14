BAFL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.84%)
CDC holds ‘World Investor Weekend’

Recorder Report Published 14 Oct, 2023 05:32am

KARACHI: Central Depository Company (CDC) in partnership with SECP and leading AMCs and brokerage houses of Pakistan have organised a 3-day long event in Karachi to create awareness amongst the potential investors and masses about financial products and services.

The event was inaugurated by Khalida Habib Executive Director SECP in the presence of CEO CDC Badiuddin Akber, Chairman CDC Moin Fudda and heads of other financial institutions.

Masses will be educated about different safe and secured financial products available to them for short and long-term investment in Pakistani capital market.

This event is being organised to amplify the message of investor empowerment, financial literacy, and the safeguarding of investor rights. The event will be live over the weekend (13th Oct to 15th Oct 2023) and has been designed to help demystify financial concepts.

The entire ground floor arena of Dolmen Mall Clifton will showcase Capital market participation led by Central Depository Company of Pakistan (CDC) and SECP Jamapunji along with leading Asset Management Companies and Brokerage Houses, all of whom will share their expert insights and experiences with the public to assist them in making safe and informed investment decisions, thus promoting the investment culture in Pakistan.

The participating institutions include Al-Meezan Investments, Atlas Asset Management, Al-Habib AMC, Arif Habib Limited, JS Investments, Hilal Invest, UBL Funds, AlFalah CLSA, MCB Funds and ABL Funds.

