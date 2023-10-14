Closure of shops: LCCI concerned over decision

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has expressed concerns over the decision to close businesses on Wednesday and said that its arbitrary implementation will make the situation for the business sector even worse therefore the government should reconsider it for trade and industry.

In a letter to the Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, President LCCI Kashif Anwar said that the recent decision to close businesses every Wednesday is unlikely to combat smog, Instead, it would present the business sector with new difficulties.

The LCCI President said that the adverse impact of this decision on the growth of economy is a matter of significant concern for LCCI.

