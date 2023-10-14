BAFL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.84%)
BIPL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.92%)
BOP 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.52%)
CNERGY 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.27%)
DGKC 50.00 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (3.95%)
FABL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
FCCL 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.18%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
GGL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.13%)
HBL 97.19 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.77%)
HUBC 90.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.01%)
KEL 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (9.82%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.29%)
MLCF 33.42 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.89%)
OGDC 98.77 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.72%)
PAEL 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.47%)
PIBTL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.96%)
PIOC 99.60 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.68%)
PPL 80.62 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (5.3%)
PRL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.62 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.04%)
SSGC 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.18%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
TPLP 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
TRG 78.63 Decreased By ▼ -4.36 (-5.25%)
UNITY 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.33%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.08%)
BR100 5,008 Increased By 70.6 (1.43%)
BR30 17,698 Increased By 299.8 (1.72%)
KSE100 49,493 Increased By 721.8 (1.48%)
KSE30 17,132 Increased By 225.3 (1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-10-14

Asian FX retreat after strong US inflation report

Reuters Published 14 Oct, 2023 05:32am

BENGALURU: Emerging Asian currencies retreated on Friday as the US dollar and Treasury yields strengthened after stronger than expected inflation data increased the likelihood of interest rates remaining restrictive for longer.

—The Malaysian ringgit led losses, sliding 0.4%, on track for its worst day since Oct. 2. The Philippine peso retreated 0.3% while the Indonesian rupiah fell 0.2%.

For the week, the Malaysian ringgit was on track to for its seventh week of declines while the Indonesian rupaih was heading towards extending its weekly decline to a sixth week.—-

Shares in Asia retreated with equities in South Korea falling 0.9% while equities in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Taiwan slid between 0.2% and 0.4%.

Meanwhile, the Singapore dollar edged 0.1% higher after the central bank kept its monetary policy unchanged with inflation moderating and economic growth beating expectations.

Singapore equities slid 0.9%.

“Given the growth and inflation outlook, this decision strikes a balance between continuing to ensure medium-term price stability and the uncertain growth prospects for Singapore moving forward,” analysts at Maybank said in a note.

India’s retail inflation eased to a three-month low in September while other data pointed to its industrial output growing at its fastest in more than a year in August, data showed on Thursday. Equities in Mumbai fell 0.7% while the rupee was largely unchanged.

Markets await a slew of economic data from China next week, including gross domestic product and retail sales data.

US dollar Asian FX US inflation Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Philippine peso

Comments

1000 characters

Asian FX retreat after strong US inflation report

Pakistan set to meet some key targets set by IMF: SBP chief

French envoy, Fawad discuss privatisation strategy

Shamshad meets Iranian FM, Deutsche Bank leadership

Imported auto parts: IHC orders Customs Collectorate to release containers

Amendments to NAO: SC urged to review its judgment

PBC floats proposals aimed at reducing power tariff

Govt allows name change of Summit Bank to Bank Makramah Ltd

Capacity issues hinder uplift projects in flood-hit areas: Foreign states, donors ready to finance $7.4bn

Collection of professional tax by cantonment boards illegal: SC

Various depts/organisations: TCP receivables stand at Rs253.8bn

Read more stories