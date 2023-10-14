Punjab CM for timely completion of uplift projects

LAHORE: Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that the completion of Khalid Butt Chowk Underpass and Ghora Chowk Defense Mor Flyover projects will establish a seamless corridor from Center Point Gulberg to Ghora Chowk Defense Mor.

He expressed these views during his visit to the project sites on Friday; he was accompanied by provincial ministers Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir and Azfar Ali Nasir.

He emphasised the unwavering commitment to ensure early project completion, including the repair of associated structures. He directed the contractor and Central Business District Authority to ensure the timely completion of the projects.

Acknowledging the importance of citizen convenience, the Chief Minister instructed the CTO to ensure effective traffic management during the construction. He emphasized the need for regular water sprinkling at the sites and underscored the preservation of trees.

On this occasion, he inspected the ongoing works, including a thorough examination of the drainage well at Khalid Butt Chowk underpass. Within just 32 days, 53 percent of the Khalid Butt Chowk Underpass and 36 percent of the Ghora Chowk Flyover have been completed.

It is highly anticipated that Khalid Butt Chowk Underpass will be opened for traffic by the end of October.

On this occasion, Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Chief Engineer LDA and the Contractor briefed the CM on the Khalid Butt Chowk Underpass Project while Central Business District Authority CEO Imran Amin updated him on the progress of the Ghora Chowk Defense Mor Flyover project.

