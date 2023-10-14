PTI for release, recovery of PTI’s workers, leaders

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Core Committee, on Friday, strongly condemned the ongoing inhuman practice of enforced disappearances of political workers and leaders and the shameful use of coercion and repression as malicious political loyalty changing tactics, insisting immediate release of the forcibly disappeared people.

The PTI core committee, in its meeting, demanded that the immediate release and recovery of the enforced PTI’s workers and leaders including Farrukh Habib, Hassan Niazi, Haider Majeed, Owais Younis, Abdul Karim Khan, and Sheikh Rashid.

The forum said that after Senator Aon Abbas Buppi, Usman Dar, and Sadaqat Ali Abbasi, there was a strong possibility that the forcibly disappeared leaders and activists would be coerced to switch their political loyalties or forced to quit politics.

They contended that the shameful use of state power to shape the politics according to one's will and desire was a direct attack on democracy, which was unacceptable.

PTI Core Committee expressed deep concerns over the commencement of trials against civilians in the military courts despite the assurance of the Attorney General in the Supreme Court, which is a sheer violation of the order of the top court.

They underlined that the trials against the civilian population, especially the young citizens (juveniles) in the military courts were a clear violation of the constitution, law, and international agreements.

The forum strongly condemned the bogus, fabricated and politically-motivated cases against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and the controversial court proceedings of the fake cases, adding that the PTI chairman was a prisoner of conscience in all respects.

PTI core committee stated that the shameful attempts to punish Imran Khan from one court after another through such controversial proceedings were a serious attack on judiciary and justice system.

The participants called that the usual snail pace court’s proceedings on the cases against PTI chairman and then the sudden acceleration in the judicial proceedings raised many eyebrows.

They emphasized that it was incumbent upon the judiciary to protect Imran Khan’s constitutional and legal rights.

The meeting also reviewed the fast deteriorating economic situation of Pakistan and implications of the global isolation on the future of the country.

They contended that Pakistan was practically in the grip of the IMF, as another 10 million Pakistanis were pushed below the poverty line, indicating the inability and incompetence of the caretaker government to stabilise the economy.

The forum sounded alarm that the delay in holding the elections and insistence on running affairs through an unelected group would further aggravate the crises.

In the meeting, they strongly denounced the suspension of the constitution in the country and the conduct of government business without any constitutional and legal regulations.

The participants warned that taking decisions on the lawlessness and personal and institutional desires was tantamount to exposing the country and the nation to serious threats.

The forum urged that the SC should perform its basic duty and restore the constitution in its true letter and spirit and make the entire state system bound by the Constitution.

On the occasion, PTI core committee expressed solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people and paid tribute to the party’s activists who staged peacefully public gatherings across the country to denounce Israel's war crimes.

They strongly condemned the detention of the PTI activists who protested to express solidarity with the people of Palestine, demanding their immediate release.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023