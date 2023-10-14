BAFL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.84%)
World Cup clash: Pakistan faces India at Narendra Modi Stadium today

Muhammad Saleem Published 14 Oct, 2023 05:32am

LAHORE: The most-anticipated fixture of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup between Pakistan and India is being staged at the Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad, Indian Gujrat today.

The contest will mark the first instance of Pakistan and India playing a One-Day International (ODI) against each other on Indian soil after 10 years. Their last bilateral meeting resulted in Pakistan defeating the hosts 2-1. Both the sides enter this contest after wins in their opening matches.

India beat Australia in Chennai and Afghanistan in Delhi and Pakistan signed off their memorable trip to Hyderabad by recording the highest-ever chase in the history of World Cup, thanks to gutsy centuries from Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan on Tuesday. Babar Azam’s side kicked off their World Cup campaign with a comfortable 81-run win over the Netherlands.

Hasan Ali, who played the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 and the 2019 iteration of the 50-over World Cup stated in an interview that starting the tournament with back to back wins has lifted the team’s confidence.

“Efforts like the record chase against Sri Lanka, boost the morale of a side,” Hasan, who is also Pakistan’s leading wicket-taker with six scalps at an average of 17.33, said. “There were some fantastic individual and collective performances against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka. When you start a tournament with consecutive wins, it boosts your confidence.”

In a high-scoring match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Hasan was the pick of the bowlers from either side with the figures of four for 71 in 10 over.

“The six, seven years’ experience of international cricket obviously helps you and you try to utilize it in an important tournament such as this,” he said, adding: “Being a senior player, there is extra pressure in World Cup. You are always slightly nervous when you enter the ground, but, as an experienced player, it does not take long to become used to the situation. I kept myself relaxed and just focused on my plans.”

Such is the magnitude of a Pakistan v/s India contest that both countries come to a virtual standstill.

Hasan said, “This is the best [sporting] rivalry in the world, many players have already spoken about how everyone around the globe tunes into this match. The team is excited for this game, and so I am. We are looking forward to the game.”

Though Pakistan enjoys a positive win/loss ratio over India, they are yet to defeat them in a 50-over World Cup match.

Responding on whether that streak would have an impact, Hasan said: “Records are meant to be broken and we too are looking forward to breaking this jinx of not having beaten India in a 50-over World Cup.

It is India who will be under pressure as it is their home ground with fans turning up to support them. There is always pressure in a big game like this but we will try to gain momentum early in the proceedings and win the contest.”

