Judicial remand of Elahi extended in terrorism case

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Friday, extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) president Parvez Elahi in a terrorism case registered against him with respect to vandalism and violence at the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) till October 24.

Elahi was produced before ATC duty judge Shahrukh Arjumand amid tight security arrangements.

Elahi’s counsel Sardar Abdur Razaq and other lawyers appear before the court.

At the start of the hearing, the judge inquired that did the prosecution submitted a challan to the extent of Elahi.

To this court, staff informed the judge that only the judicial remand be extended to the extent of Elahi.

The investigation officer (IO) of the case told the court that the challan had been submitted to the extent of Elahi.

The judge said the next hearing of Elahi be fixed along with the co-accused. At this, Elahi came to the rostrum and requested the court not to fix the next hearing of the case on October 24. Elahi’s lawyer also requested the court to fix a hearing of the case after October as his client will be appearing in another case before the court in Lahore.

However, the court adjourned the hearing of the case till October 24.

The PTI president while talking to reporters informally in the courtroom said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was attaching great hope to the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Practice and Procedure Act, 2023.

The majority decision of the Supreme Court on the Practice and Procedure Act, 2023, is welcoming.

“After the apex court’s decision, we will see what narrative the PML-N supremo, Nawaz Sharif, is making,” he said, adding that after the apex court’s verdict Nawaz Sharif and Jahangir Tareen failed to obtain any relief.

He further said that holding of election in the country without PTI chief Imran Khan had no credibility and an election without Khan would be “meaningless”. There was nothing in the cypher case and both the chairman and the vice chairman of the PTI would emerge victorious, he said.

