CS reviews work on development projects in Lahore

Recorder Report Published 14 Oct, 2023 05:32am

LAHORE: The caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the sites of Khalid Butt Chowk underpass and Ghorra Chowk Defence Morr flyover projects in Lahore.

The CM went to Ghorra Chowk from Cavalry Ground on foot and reviewed the progress made on both these projects besides inspecting the quality of work as well.

The CM’s repeated visits to the sites of development schemes has produced desired results as in just 32 days, 53-per cent work on the Khalid Butt Chowk underpass project and 36-per cent work on the Ghorra Chowk flyover project has been completed. The underpass is likely to open for traffic during the ongoing month of October.

The CM gave necessary instructions to the contractors and the CBD officials for ensuring timely completion of these projects. He also saw drainage well of the underpass.

He directed the CTO to ensure effective traffic management while work on the projects was underway. He also gave instructions that it should be made sure that trees were not cut during the construction work.

After the completion of these projects, a signal-free corridor will be available to commuters from Center Point in Gulberg to Ghorra Chowk in Defence, he added. He said that the roads situated in the vicinity of these schemes would also be repaired.

Commissioner Lahore division, DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, chief engineer LDA and contractors briefed the chief minister about the progress made on these projects so far.

