KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (October 13, 2023).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 274 277.7 UK POUND 339 343
SAUDIA RIYAL 73 74 AUD $ 173 174
UAE DIRHAM 75 75.8 CAD $ 199 202
EURO 290 293 CHINESE YUAN 40 43
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments