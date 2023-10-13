BAFL 40.10 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (4.1%)
BIPL 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.5%)
BOP 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.52%)
CNERGY 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
DFML 16.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.91%)
DGKC 50.10 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.16%)
FABL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.82%)
FCCL 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.43%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.72%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.45%)
HBL 97.75 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (2.36%)
HUBC 90.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
KEL 3.17 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (11.23%)
LOTCHEM 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.63%)
MLCF 33.49 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.1%)
OGDC 98.70 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.65%)
PAEL 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.22%)
PIBTL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.2%)
PIOC 99.22 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (2.29%)
PPL 81.30 Increased By ▲ 4.74 (6.19%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.02%)
SNGP 48.68 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.16%)
SSGC 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.37%)
TELE 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.66%)
TPLP 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.65%)
TRG 78.55 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-5.35%)
UNITY 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.55%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 5,008 Increased By 70.6 (1.43%)
BR30 17,698 Increased By 299.8 (1.72%)
KSE100 49,493 Increased By 721.8 (1.48%)
KSE30 17,132 Increased By 225.3 (1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper ticks higher on China data, weaker dollar

Reuters Published 13 Oct, 2023 04:40pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices clawed higher on Friday on a weaker dollar and after Chinese data showed the economy of the world’s top metals consumer was slowly recovering.

Capping the gains, however were worries about the prospect for a long period of high interest rates and weak global economic growth.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.2% at $8,05 per metric ton by 1000 GMT. On a weekly basis, the contract eased 0.5%, the second straight week of decline.

Chinese data showed exports declined less than expected in September while total social financing (TSF) climbed to 4.12 trillion yuan from 3.12 trillion in August, higher than analysts had forecasted.

TSF includes off-balance sheet forms of financing outside the conventional bank lending system.

Copper prices rise on China demand hopes

“The Chinese export data are still negative, but compared to the prior month, it’s a significant step in the right direction,” said Nitesh Shah, commodity strategist at WisdomTree.

“Things from the data side are generally moving in the right direction in China. It seems like the stimulus activity is helping. An easing of dollar pressure is also helpful for copper today.”

The dollar index edged lower after its biggest daily increase since March the day before as hot U.S. consumer prices data revived prospects that the Federal Reserve may have to raise rates further.

“Higher-for-longer interest rate narrative and consequent slower economic growth concerns are keeping industrial metals prices on a weaker footing. There could be more downside for the sector,” said analyst Soni Kumari at ANZ.

Chinese real estate market concern and rising LME copper stockpiles and mine supply from South America dented sentiment, she added.

LME aluminium was little changed at $2,200.50 a ton, nickel fell 0.8% to $18,580, zinc eased 0.6% to $2,436 while tin climbed 0.8% to $25,010.

LME lead dipped 0.2% to $2,049 with the contract down 4.3% on a weekly basis and set for the biggest weekly fall since late January.

Copper Copper prices LME copper copper market

Comments

1000 characters

Copper ticks higher on China data, weaker dollar

Inter-bank market: rupee continues its winning spree, settles at 277.62 against USD

Open-market: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 crosses 49,000 after over 700-point gain

‘Comfortably placed’: SBP chief says end-Sept targets with IMF met

Haleon Pakistan to invest $10mn in Jamshoro plant for production of Panadol base portfolio

‘Hostile intelligence agency’ responsible for Sialkot shooting: Punjab IGP

Pakistan target ending World Cup jinx against India

Human Rights Watch says Israel used white phosphorus in Gaza, Lebanon

Blinken seeks to exert Arab pressure as Israel readies Gaza offensive

IMF’s Fiscal Monitor report: Macroeconomic indicators show deterioration

Read more stories