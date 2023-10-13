BAFL 39.41 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.31%)
BIPL 17.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
CNERGY 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
DFML 17.49 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.33%)
DGKC 48.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.62%)
FABL 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.19%)
FCCL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.42%)
FFL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.42%)
GGL 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.28%)
HBL 96.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.05%)
HUBC 90.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.74%)
KEL 2.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.86%)
LOTCHEM 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
MLCF 33.33 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.62%)
OGDC 98.77 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.72%)
PAEL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.38%)
PIBTL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.69%)
PIOC 98.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.03%)
PPL 78.22 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (2.17%)
PRL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.94%)
SSGC 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
TELE 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.32%)
TPLP 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.14%)
TRG 77.83 Decreased By ▼ -5.16 (-6.22%)
UNITY 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.17%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
BR100 4,973 Increased By 34.9 (0.71%)
BR30 17,535 Increased By 136.7 (0.79%)
KSE100 49,158 Increased By 386.6 (0.79%)
KSE30 16,984 Increased By 78.2 (0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU’s von der Leyen and parliament chief head to Israel

AFP Published 13 Oct, 2023 12:16pm

BRUSSELS: The presidents of the European Commission and Parliament, Ursula von der Leyen and Roberta Metsola, will visit Israel on Friday.

A statement from the commission said the senior Brussels officials would “express solidarity with the victims of the Hamas group, and meet with Israeli leadership”.

Hamas gunmen killed 1,200 mainly civilian people and took about 150 hostages in a shock onslaught launched from the Palestinian territory of Gaza on Saturday.

Israel has responded by raining air and artillery strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza for six days, claiming more than 1,400 Palestinian lives.

Blinken seeks to exert Arab pressure as Israel readies Gaza offensive

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Israel on Thursday and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin will arrive on Friday to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The EU chiefs programme of visits has not been finalised.

Some European officials have expressed concerns about Israel’s new siege of Gaza.

Ursula von der Leyen European Commission von der Leyen US Secretary of State Antony Blinken US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin Hamas group Israel Gaza conflict Gaza siege

Comments

1000 characters

EU’s von der Leyen and parliament chief head to Israel

Human Rights Watch says Israel used white phosphorus in Gaza, Lebanon

Blinken seeks to exert Arab pressure as Israel readies Gaza offensive

Intra-day update: rupee continues its winning spree against USD

Intra-day update: KSE-100 crosses 49,000 as bull dominate

‘Comfortably placed’: SBP chief says end-Sept targets with IMF met

‘Hostile intelligence agency’ responsible for Sialkot shooting: Punjab IGP

IMF’s Fiscal Monitor report: Macroeconomic indicators show deterioration

SIFC body seeks ‘Merit Order’ for gas supply

Real time basis: FBR asked to evaluate housing schemes in posh areas

Power projects: Chinese again refuse to renegotiate PPAs

Read more stories